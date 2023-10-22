Community Bank N.A. Has $472,000 Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

Community Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 4,346.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,340 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 127.9% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 55,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 30,975 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 475,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,008,000 after buying an additional 6,744 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,880,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,621,000 after buying an additional 148,900 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $677,000. Finally, G2 Capital Management LLC OH lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 89,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of BSCQ opened at $18.77 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $18.38 and a 12 month high of $19.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.97.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.0566 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

