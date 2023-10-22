Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Sold by Community Bank N.A.

Community Bank N.A. lessened its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 540 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 558 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 259 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 19 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

MTD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,454.00 to $1,366.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,660.00 to $1,520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,434.43.

Shares of MTD stock opened at $1,020.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.16. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,008.78 and a fifty-two week high of $1,615.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,132.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,286.38.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.99 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $982.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.48% and a negative return on equity of 2,136.23%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

