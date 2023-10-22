Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Sells 212 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for about 1.3% of Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 100,509.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 426,861,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,166,665,000 after purchasing an additional 426,437,277 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 104,997.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,395,858,000 after acquiring an additional 24,467,521 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,058,235,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 908.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,450,777 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $186,830,000 after acquiring an additional 10,315,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,667,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,839,241,000 after acquiring an additional 10,257,980 shares in the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on CVX. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Chevron in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $184.00 price target on the stock. HSBC raised their price target on Chevron from $180.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Chevron from $180.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Mizuho raised their price target on Chevron from $209.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.89.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total value of $603,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $4,100,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,444. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total value of $603,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at $276,391.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $166.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.14. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $149.74 and a one year high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $48.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 13.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.82 EPS. Analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.76 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.30%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

