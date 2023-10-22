17,114 Shares in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Bought by Portside Wealth Group LLC

Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 17,114 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,297,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in REGN. River Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the first quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Western Financial Corp CA lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 1,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 73 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

REGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $720.00 to $992.00 in a report on Monday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $875.00 to $980.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. VNET Group reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $900.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Neil Stahl sold 11,665 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $840.98, for a total transaction of $9,810,031.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,100 shares in the company, valued at $44,656,038. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Neil Stahl sold 11,665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $840.98, for a total value of $9,810,031.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,656,038. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.59, for a total value of $73,659.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,735,193.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,209 shares of company stock worth $28,691,391. Insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $808.47 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $827.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $782.98. The company has a market cap of $87.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 4.64. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $668.00 and a one year high of $853.97.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.48 by $1.76. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 33.93%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.