Chesapeake Wealth Management Lowers Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Chesapeake Wealth Management lessened its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,043,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,611,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,127 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 1.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,251,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,364,000 after purchasing an additional 162,592 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $576,873,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 15.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,932,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,557,000 after purchasing an additional 934,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 1.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,966,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,596,000 after purchasing an additional 70,602 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ XEL opened at $58.10 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $32.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.41. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.73 and a 12 month high of $72.99.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.05). Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 66.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XEL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

See Also

