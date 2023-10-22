Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Decreases Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA cut its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Excalibur Management Corp increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 12,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 43,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,198,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 4,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ED shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Consolidated Edison in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on Consolidated Edison from $85.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.50.

Shares of NYSE ED opened at $87.06 on Friday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.46 and a 12 month high of $100.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53, a PEG ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.49 and a 200-day moving average of $92.58.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 15.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.62%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

