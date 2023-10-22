Hosking Partners LLP Acquires 23,203 Shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Hosking Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 305,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 23,203 shares during the quarter. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $9,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 437.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 853.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 92.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. 82.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SL Green Realty Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE SLG traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.20. The company had a trading volume of 2,475,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,876,021. SL Green Realty Corp. has a twelve month low of $19.06 and a twelve month high of $44.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.59.

SL Green Realty Dividend Announcement

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($1.66). The firm had revenue of $173.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.96 million. SL Green Realty had a negative return on equity of 10.75% and a negative net margin of 56.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. On average, analysts expect that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.271 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.10%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently -42.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Edwin T. Burton III sold 6,800 shares of SL Green Realty stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total value of $233,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 89 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,052.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SLG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $22.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SL Green Realty to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on SL Green Realty in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SL Green Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.19.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

