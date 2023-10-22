Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) Shares Purchased by Hosking Partners LLP

Hosking Partners LLP boosted its position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Free Report) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 444,065 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,545 shares during the quarter. Hosking Partners LLP owned 0.95% of Permian Basin Royalty Trust worth $11,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PBT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 87.3% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 78.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 15.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the first quarter worth about $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Permian Basin Royalty Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PBT traded down $0.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,172. The company has a market capitalization of $957.84 million, a PE ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 0.87. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.65 and a fifty-two week high of $27.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.34.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.10 million during the quarter. Permian Basin Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 20,615.65% and a net margin of 97.93%.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.022 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.89%.

About Permian Basin Royalty Trust

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties comprising Dune, Sand Hills (Judkins), Sand Hills (McKnight), Sand Hills (Tubb), University-Waddell (Devonian), and Waddell fields located in Crane County, Texas.

