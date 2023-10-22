Hosking Partners LLP Purchases 123,187 Shares of Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW)

Hosking Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Free Report) by 112.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 232,322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,187 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Tidewater were worth $12,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TDW. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Tidewater by 15.7% in the first quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 29,652 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 4,034 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Tidewater in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. LifePro Asset Management bought a new stake in Tidewater in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,429,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC bought a new stake in Tidewater in the first quarter valued at approximately $551,000. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in Tidewater in the second quarter valued at approximately $554,000. 84.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tidewater in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Tidewater from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Raymond James started coverage on Tidewater in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Tidewater from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Tidewater in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.67.

Tidewater Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:TDW traded down $1.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.42. 907,955 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 803,968. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Tidewater Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.70 and a 1-year high of $73.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.92 and a beta of 1.36.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.28). Tidewater had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 6.27%. The firm had revenue of $214.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.45 million. Research analysts anticipate that Tidewater Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert Robotti purchased 117,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $62.28 per share, for a total transaction of $7,330,231.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,185,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,422,273.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Samuel R. Rubio sold 21,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.37, for a total transaction of $1,358,917.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 117,677 shares in the company, valued at $7,339,514.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert Robotti purchased 117,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $62.28 per share, with a total value of $7,330,231.44. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,185,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,422,273.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 168,519 shares of company stock worth $10,531,632. 9.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tidewater Profile

(Free Report)

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore support vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore crude oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

