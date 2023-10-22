Milestone Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 39,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,149,000. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Milestone Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.29% of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XMHQ. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 16.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,277,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,140,000 after acquiring an additional 183,639 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 159.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 434,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,860,000 after acquiring an additional 266,932 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,069,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 31.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 300,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,274,000 after acquiring an additional 71,321 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Planning Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 299,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,187,000 after acquiring an additional 15,483 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF stock traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.38. The stock had a trading volume of 548,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,633. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.20 and its 200 day moving average is $78.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.03. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a twelve month low of $64.90 and a twelve month high of $85.19.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

