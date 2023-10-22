Hosking Partners LLP Purchases 12,835 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Hosking Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 7.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 190,961 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,835 shares during the quarter. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $11,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 5.4% in the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 18.2% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.6% during the second quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 11,336 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 0.8% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 22,801 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 13.3% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,637 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ STX traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $66.69. 2,197,971 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,409,120. The company has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a PE ratio of -26.15 and a beta of 1.08. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $47.47 and a 12 month high of $74.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.44 and a 200-day moving average of $63.27.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The data storage provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Seagate Technology had a negative net margin of 7.16% and a negative return on equity of 69.08%. Seagate Technology’s revenue was down 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 25th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -109.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Seagate Technology news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 7,832 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total value of $494,199.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,818,037.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 7,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total transaction of $494,199.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,818,037.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William D. Mosley sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.28, for a total transaction of $14,056,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 616,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,314,196.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 210,178 shares of company stock valued at $14,701,258 over the last ninety days. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays lowered shares of Seagate Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.56.

About Seagate Technology

(Free Report)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

