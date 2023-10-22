Hosking Partners LLP Boosts Stake in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

Hosking Partners LLP grew its position in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Free Report) by 61.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 263,718 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100,329 shares during the quarter. Hosking Partners LLP owned 0.51% of Warrior Met Coal worth $10,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the first quarter valued at $728,000. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 36.2% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 33,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 8,786 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 18.2% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 16.7% in the first quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 33.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 46,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after buying an additional 11,597 shares in the last quarter. 93.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HCC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Warrior Met Coal from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Warrior Met Coal from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th.

Insider Transactions at Warrior Met Coal

In other news, CAO Brian M. Chopin sold 2,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $126,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,415. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Warrior Met Coal Stock Down 2.2 %

HCC traded down $1.07 on Friday, hitting $46.68. 600,395 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 716,379. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.04 and a twelve month high of $52.99. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 9.79, a quick ratio of 8.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.15.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.39). Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 31.67% and a net margin of 28.47%. The company had revenue of $379.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Warrior Met Coal Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.14%.

Warrior Met Coal Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

