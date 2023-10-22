Hosking Partners LLP Buys 8,127 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Hosking Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,127 shares during the quarter. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $8,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MCHP. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Microchip Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Microchip Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Microchip Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Microchip Technology Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.36. 3,642,722 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,850,039. The stock has a market cap of $41.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12-month low of $58.61 and a 12-month high of $94.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.08.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.64. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 51.51% and a net margin of 27.35%. Microchip Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 21st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 37.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.63, for a total value of $185,802.69. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,516,474.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MCHP shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Microchip Technology in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MCHP

Microchip Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.