Hosking Partners LLP Sells 13,282 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Hosking Partners LLP trimmed its holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 28.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,093 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 13,282 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $7,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 93.1% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 112 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 147.3% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:EPAM traded down $7.40 on Friday, reaching $223.33. 346,214 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,063. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 4.92. The firm has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.45. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $197.99 and a 52 week high of $385.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $247.91.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.33. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Eugene Roman sold 1,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.44, for a total value of $368,506.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 982 shares in the company, valued at $233,166.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EPAM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $255.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $272.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EPAM Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $296.00.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and infrastructure management for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

