Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) Shares Sold by Milestone Investment Advisors LLC

Milestone Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Free Report) by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 533 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 140.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 33.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 42.4% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the period.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NULG stock traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.10. 22,939 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.99. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $26.91 and a 1-year high of $34.04.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

