Hosking Partners LLP Purchases 4,965 Shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Hosking Partners LLP boosted its position in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,965 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP owned approximately 0.16% of FirstCash worth $6,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FCFS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in FirstCash by 98,847.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,317,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,197,000 after buying an additional 4,312,712 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in FirstCash by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,396,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,282,000 after buying an additional 730,072 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in FirstCash by 608.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 436,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,571,000 after buying an additional 375,345 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in FirstCash by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,566,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,501,000 after purchasing an additional 297,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in FirstCash by 1,230.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 286,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,369,000 after purchasing an additional 265,413 shares during the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at FirstCash

In related news, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 35,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total value of $3,506,472.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,820,880 shares in the company, valued at $670,833,548. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 403,284 shares of company stock worth $40,564,071 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 18.08% of the company’s stock.

FirstCash Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FCFS traded down $1.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $101.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 279,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,333. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.20 and a 12-month high of $106.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $95.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 2.81.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.16. FirstCash had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 7.90%. The firm had revenue of $750.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $743.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

FirstCash Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This is an increase from FirstCash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. FirstCash’s payout ratio is presently 28.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FCFS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of FirstCash in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FirstCash in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About FirstCash

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

