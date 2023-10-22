Milestone Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 1,602 Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Milestone Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 152,398 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the quarter. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF makes up about 0.9% of Milestone Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF worth $2,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 18,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 15,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 17,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 182,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period.

NASDAQ ICLN traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.30. 6,614,129 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,995,601. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.27. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $13.16 and a 1-year high of $21.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

