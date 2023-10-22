Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf (NYSEARCA:RAFE) Stock Position Reduced by Milestone Investment Advisors LLC

Milestone Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf (NYSEARCA:RAFE – Free Report) by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,718 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RAFE. Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 220,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,693,000 after buying an additional 15,366 shares in the last quarter. RHS Financial LLC grew its holdings in Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 27,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 2,899 shares in the last quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 87,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after buying an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,316,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf in the 1st quarter valued at about $374,000.

Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf Trading Down 1.1 %

RAFE traded down $0.31 on Friday, reaching $28.60. The company had a trading volume of 970 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,487. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.61 and a 200-day moving average of $29.60. The company has a market capitalization of $31.46 million, a P/E ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 0.90. Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf has a one year low of $26.41 and a one year high of $31.55.

About Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf

The PIMCO RAFI ESG U.S. ETF (RAFE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the RAFI ESG US index. The fund tracks an index of US companies that are selected and weighted by a combination of fundamental and ESG criteria. RAFE was launched on Dec 18, 2019 and is managed by PIMCO.

