Milestone Investment Advisors LLC Has $4.49 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Milestone Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 7.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,204 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Milestone Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $4,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in USMV. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 180.4% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.71. The company had a trading volume of 4,956,951 shares. The firm has a market cap of $27.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.84 and a 200-day moving average of $73.70. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

