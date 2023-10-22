Milestone Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.23 Million Holdings in Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:JOET)

Milestone Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:JOET – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 77,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,449 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF were worth $2,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Cutler Group LLC CA acquired a new stake in Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 12,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter.

Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.05. 11,146 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,476. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.11. Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.13 and a fifty-two week high of $29.71.

