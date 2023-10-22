Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Sold by One Day In July LLC

One Day In July LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,134 shares during the quarter. One Day In July LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,774,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678,893 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,579,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,061,000 after purchasing an additional 218,292 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 168.9% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,916,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460,015 shares in the last quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 165.9% in the 1st quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co now owns 3,887,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,390,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,836,000 after buying an additional 32,509 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $74.70. 4,558,376 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,999,117. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $73.39 and a 1-year high of $76.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.61.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2147 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

