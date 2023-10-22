Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT) Shares Acquired by One Day In July LLC

One Day In July LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,269 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of One Day In July LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. One Day In July LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $3,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VGLT. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 198.0% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 41,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 27,877 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 85.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 120,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,898,000 after purchasing an additional 55,537 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $791,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.37. The company had a trading volume of 2,452,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,588,435. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1-year low of $52.03 and a 1-year high of $67.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.85.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.1765 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

