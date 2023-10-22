CoinLoan Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $1.44 Million (CLT)

CoinLoan (CLT) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 22nd. In the last week, CoinLoan has traded 23.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. CoinLoan has a market cap of $1.44 million and approximately $79.25 worth of CoinLoan was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CoinLoan token can currently be bought for approximately $0.74 or 0.00002472 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CoinLoan’s genesis date was August 19th, 2017. CoinLoan’s total supply is 22,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,950,000 tokens. The official message board for CoinLoan is blog.coinloan.io. The Reddit community for CoinLoan is https://reddit.com/r/coinloan and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CoinLoan’s official Twitter account is @coin_loan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CoinLoan is coinloan.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinLoan is a crypto lending platform that allows borrowing crypto-backed loans and earning interest on different crypto assets.”

