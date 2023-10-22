Metal Tiger (LON:MTR) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $9.06

Metal Tiger plc (LON:MTR – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 9.06 ($0.11) and traded as low as GBX 8 ($0.10). Metal Tiger shares last traded at GBX 9.06 ($0.11), with a volume of 2,460,222 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.68, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market cap of £15.35 million, a P/E ratio of -226.50 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 9.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 9.20.

Metal Tiger plc invests in, explores for, and develops mineral properties in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australasia, and the Americas. The company operates in two segments, Equity Investments and Project Investments. It explores for gold, copper, tungsten, silver, cobalt, nickel, lithium, iron ore, rare earth, platinum group element, and zinc resources, as well as mineral sands, and base and precious metals.

