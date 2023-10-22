Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.35

Shares of Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.35 and traded as low as $0.32. Jaguar Health shares last traded at $0.33, with a volume of 2,745,744 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Jaguar Health in a report on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.68 million for the quarter. Jaguar Health had a negative return on equity of 1,146.88% and a negative net margin of 402.00%. Sell-side analysts expect that Jaguar Health, Inc. will post -5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JAGX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Jaguar Health by 507.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 169,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 141,796 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Jaguar Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Jaguar Health in the first quarter valued at about $1,079,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Jaguar Health by 153.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 33,148 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Jaguar Health by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 229,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 99,073 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.24% of the company’s stock.

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing prescription medicines for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically chronic and debilitating diarrhea. The company operates through two segments, Human Health and Animal Health. It markets Mytesi for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy.

