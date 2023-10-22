Schindler (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $214.34

Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLAF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $214.34 and traded as low as $199.00. Schindler shares last traded at $199.00, with a volume of 80 shares.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SHLAF shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Schindler from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Schindler from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Schindler in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Schindler from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schindler presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.00.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.11.

Schindler Holding AG engages in the production, installation, maintenance, and modernization of elevators, escalators, and moving walks worldwide. It offers Schindler Ahead DoorShow, which displays information, advertising, and announcements on the elevator landing doors; Schindler Ahead SmartMirror, a mirror and a screen for entertainment or information; Schindler Ahead AdScreen that delivers messages on a special screen inside the elevator; and Schindler Ahead MediaScreen, an in-car media solution for elevators.

