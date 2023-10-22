Henderson Land Development (OTCMKTS:HLDCY) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.60

Henderson Land Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HLDCY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.60 and traded as high as $2.68. Henderson Land Development shares last traded at $2.64, with a volume of 707,468 shares trading hands.

Separately, HSBC downgraded shares of Henderson Land Development from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.0511 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st.

Henderson Land Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Development, Property Leasing, Department Stores and Supermarket-Cum-Stores Operations, Hotel Room Operation, Other Businesses, and Utility and Energy segments.

