Northwest Bancshares (NWBI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The business had revenue of $173.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.68 million. On average, analysts expect Northwest Bancshares to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Northwest Bancshares alerts:

Northwest Bancshares Price Performance

NASDAQ NWBI opened at $9.81 on Friday. Northwest Bancshares has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $15.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.04.

Northwest Bancshares Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.15%. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.07%.

In other Northwest Bancshares news, EVP Jeffrey J. Maddigan purchased 9,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.47 per share, for a total transaction of $100,512.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,769.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jeffrey J. Maddigan acquired 9,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.47 per share, for a total transaction of $100,512.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,769.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott J. Watson acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.23 per share, for a total transaction of $61,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $365,787.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 15,952 shares of company stock worth $176,629. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northwest Bancshares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $156,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $155,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,407 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 12,589 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. 65.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Northwest Bancshares

About Northwest Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northwest Bank, a state-chartered savings bank that provides personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.