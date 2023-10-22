Sierra Bancorp (BSRR) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $48.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.53 million. Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 20.45%. On average, analysts expect Sierra Bancorp to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Sierra Bancorp alerts:

Sierra Bancorp Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ BSRR opened at $18.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $269.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.16. Sierra Bancorp has a 52 week low of $15.01 and a 52 week high of $22.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Sierra Bancorp Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. Sierra Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 38.66%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BSRR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Sierra Bancorp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Sierra Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Sierra Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BSRR

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sierra Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 18.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,443,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,496,000 after acquiring an additional 225,176 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 675,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,878,000 after acquiring an additional 4,752 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 3.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 304,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,625,000 after acquiring an additional 11,012 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 2.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,409,000 after purchasing an additional 6,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 0.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 219,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 55.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.