Citizens Community Bancorp (CZWI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. Citizens Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 17.61%. The firm had revenue of $23.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 million. On average, analysts expect Citizens Community Bancorp to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ CZWI opened at $9.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.51. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 12 month low of $7.61 and a 12 month high of $14.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.85 million, a PE ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $178,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,646 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $281,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,566 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 8,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,835 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 8,962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Citizens Community Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th.

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

