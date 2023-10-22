Eagle Bancorp Montana (EBMT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $21.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.30 million. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 7.58%. On average, analysts expect Eagle Bancorp Montana to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Stock Down 0.8 %

EBMT stock opened at $11.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.76 million, a PE ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.54. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a twelve month low of $11.48 and a twelve month high of $19.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Eagle Bancorp Montana in a report on Sunday, October 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 67.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 127,377 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 51,381 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 2.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 92,765 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,256 shares of the bank’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 7.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,926 shares of the bank’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 8.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,471 shares of the bank’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.38% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

