Southern States Bancshares (SSBK) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd.

Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $26.29 million during the quarter. Southern States Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 27.04%.

Southern States Bancshares Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ SSBK opened at $22.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $196.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.04. Southern States Bancshares has a 52 week low of $19.61 and a 52 week high of $31.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Southern States Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southern States Bancshares

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Southern States Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.57%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSBK. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Southern States Bancshares by 77.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Southern States Bancshares in the second quarter worth $32,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Southern States Bancshares in the second quarter worth $53,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Southern States Bancshares in the first quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Southern States Bancshares by 6,525.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Southern States Bancshares from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th.

Southern States Bancshares Company Profile

Southern States Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern States Bank that provides community banking services to businesses and individuals. It offers various deposit products, such as savings, money market, and noninterest-bearing demand accounts; certificates of deposit; and time deposits.

Featured Stories

