Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Acquires New Stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,178,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHP. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 860.8% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 27,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. 25 LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHP opened at $50.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.03. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1-year low of $49.50 and a 1-year high of $54.10.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

