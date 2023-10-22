HGK Asset Management Inc. Has $7.29 Million Position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

HGK Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 194,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,714 shares during the quarter. NRG Energy comprises about 2.3% of HGK Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $7,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 8,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 17,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 11,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on NRG Energy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NRG Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on NRG Energy from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

NRG Energy Price Performance

NRG Energy stock opened at $40.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.25 and a 12 month high of $45.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.41.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($1.22). The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.73 billion. NRG Energy had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a positive return on equity of 25.82%. NRG Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.3775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is -17.08%.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West segments. The company is involved in producing and selling electricity and related products and services to approximately residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

Further Reading

