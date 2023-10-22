Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) is HGK Asset Management Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

HGK Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,465 shares during the period. Constellation Brands comprises 2.0% of HGK Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $6,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 103,844.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 9,206,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,265,955,000 after purchasing an additional 9,197,478 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 100.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,890,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,432,000 after acquiring an additional 3,961,836 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 84,839.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,742,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,738,028 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $373,796,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,809,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,799,000 after acquiring an additional 908,486 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $307.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $311.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.76.

Constellation Brands Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $230.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $252.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.77. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $208.12 and a 12-month high of $273.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $42.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.04.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.33. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 43.36%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ernesto M. Hernandez sold 5,086 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total transaction of $1,368,134.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $981,581. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,736 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.86, for a total transaction of $468,476.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $872,187.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ernesto M. Hernandez sold 5,086 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total transaction of $1,368,134.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,581. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,545 shares of company stock worth $10,101,098. Corporate insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Company Profile



Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

