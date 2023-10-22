MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Purchased by HGK Asset Management Inc.

HGK Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 110,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,606 shares during the quarter. MetLife makes up 2.0% of HGK Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $6,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in MetLife by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 116,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,759,000 after buying an additional 34,248 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in MetLife by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in MetLife by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in MetLife by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 11,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Finally, Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new position in MetLife in the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MetLife Price Performance

Shares of MET stock opened at $60.12 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $45.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.08. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $48.95 and a one year high of $77.36.

MetLife Announces Dividend

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $16.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.91 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 3.14%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MetLife news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 9,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total value of $593,323.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,905,168.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MET shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on MetLife from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on MetLife in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.09.

MetLife Profile

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

