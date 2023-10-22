Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Stake Raised by HGK Asset Management Inc.

HGK Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,149 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,129 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $5,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 3,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on XEL shares. Bank of America raised Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Xcel Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Xcel Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

XEL opened at $58.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.73 and a 12-month high of $72.99.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.05). Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is presently 66.03%.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Further Reading

