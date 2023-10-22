HGK Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

HGK Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,424 shares during the period. Aflac comprises approximately 1.8% of HGK Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $5,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Aflac by 36.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 6,369 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Aflac by 6.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its stake in Aflac by 0.7% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 210,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Aflac in the first quarter valued at $428,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Aflac by 7.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. 66.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aflac alerts:

Aflac Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of AFL opened at $77.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.47. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $59.18 and a twelve month high of $82.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.91.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16. Aflac had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 22nd. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AFL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Aflac from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.36.

Get Our Latest Report on Aflac

Insider Buying and Selling at Aflac

In other Aflac news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 7,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total value of $582,012.41. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,994,318.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.86, for a total transaction of $1,216,794.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,090,750.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 7,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total transaction of $582,012.41. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,994,318.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,170 shares of company stock valued at $2,289,435 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Profile

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.