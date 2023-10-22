American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Position Increased by HGK Asset Management Inc.

HGK Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,827 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the quarter. American Electric Power accounts for 1.8% of HGK Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $5,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 13.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 17.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 205,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,569,000 after purchasing an additional 30,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. 74.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AEP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.03.

American Electric Power Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of AEP stock opened at $73.35 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.38 and a 12 month high of $100.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.04. The company has a market cap of $37.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.47.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 10.20%. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Equities analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

