Saitama (SAITAMA) One Day Volume Hits $454,490.93

Saitama (SAITAMA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 22nd. One Saitama token can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Saitama has traded 21.1% higher against the dollar. Saitama has a market capitalization of $49.47 million and $454,490.93 worth of Saitama was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Saitama Token Profile

Saitama (SAITAMA) is a token. It launched on May 31st, 2021. Saitama’s total supply is 44,341,106,472 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,741,892,503 tokens. The Reddit community for Saitama is https://reddit.com/r/wearesaitama. Saitama’s official Twitter account is @wearesaitama and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Saitama is linktr.ee/wearesaitama.

Buying and Selling Saitama

According to CryptoCompare, “Saitama (SAITAMA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Saitama has a current supply of 44,341,228,715.52014 with 44,332,711,556.030876 in circulation. The last known price of Saitama is 0.00111417 USD and is up 3.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $422,255.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://linktr.ee/WeAreSaitama.”

