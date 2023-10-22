Maiar DEX Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $16.40 Million (MEX)

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 22nd. One Maiar DEX token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Maiar DEX has a total market cap of $16.40 million and $19,293.35 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Maiar DEX has traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00007285 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00019223 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00014685 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29,932.17 or 1.00003759 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00012364 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Maiar DEX Profile

Maiar DEX (MEX) is a token. Its launch date was November 20th, 2021. The official website for Maiar DEX is xexchange.com. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maiar DEX’s official message board is t.me/xexchangeapp. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Maiar DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000414 USD and is up 6.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $17,248.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maiar DEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maiar DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

