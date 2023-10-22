GMX (GMX) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $12.04 Million

GMX (GMX) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 22nd. GMX has a total market capitalization of $350.98 million and $12.04 million worth of GMX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GMX token can currently be bought for approximately $38.50 or 0.00128615 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, GMX has traded 8.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About GMX

GMX’s launch date was September 1st, 2021. GMX’s total supply is 9,468,270 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,117,396 tokens. GMX’s official Twitter account is @gmx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. GMX’s official website is gmx.io. GMX’s official message board is gmxio.substack.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “GMX is a decentralized spot and perpetual exchange that enables low swap fees and zero price impact trades. It operates with a multi-asset pool that generates liquidity provider fees from market making, swap fees, and leverage trading. The platform leverages Chainlink Oracles and aggregates prices from leading volume exchanges to support dynamic pricing.While GMX hasn’t provided clear information about its founders, the platform utilizes the GMX token within its ecosystem. The GMX token offers various functionalities, including rewards, staking, vesting, and multiplier points. Users can earn rewards, stake tokens for benefits, convert Escrowed GMX to GMX through vesting, and use Multiplier Points to enhance ETH/AVAX APRs. The token plays a vital role in facilitating activities and providing incentives within the GMX ecosystem.”

