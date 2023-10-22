ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.16% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. ManpowerGroup updated its Q4 guidance to $1.17-$1.27 EPS.

ManpowerGroup Stock Performance

NYSE MAN opened at $70.04 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.74 and its 200-day moving average is $76.17. ManpowerGroup has a 12-month low of $67.35 and a 12-month high of $92.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MAN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.67.

Insider Activity at ManpowerGroup

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $85,030.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,326. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total transaction of $162,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,016. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $85,030.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $666,326. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of ManpowerGroup

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ManpowerGroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $907,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 1st quarter worth $267,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,143,000 after buying an additional 10,894 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,295,000 after buying an additional 8,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,867,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

