Streakk Trading Down 6.7% This Week (STKK)

Streakk (STKK) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 22nd. Streakk has a total market capitalization of $818,179.36 and $26,545.65 worth of Streakk was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Streakk has traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Streakk token can currently be bought for $0.0818 or 0.00000273 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Streakk Profile

Streakk’s launch date was May 20th, 2022. Streakk’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Streakk’s official website is www.streakk.io. Streakk’s official Twitter account is @streakkofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Streakk is medium.com/@streakkofficial.

Streakk Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Streakk (STKK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Streakk has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Streakk is 0.08286947 USD and is up 1.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $33,457.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.streakk.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streakk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streakk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Streakk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

