Quantum Trading Up 0% Over Last 7 Days (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 22nd. In the last week, Quantum has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. Quantum has a market capitalization of $5.60 and approximately $3.01 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantum token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Quantum alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00007285 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00019223 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00014685 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,932.17 or 1.00003759 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00012364 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Quantum Profile

Quantum (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. It launched on December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official message board is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro.

Quantum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.00000001 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $3.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.