Threshold (T) Trading 14.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Threshold (T) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 22nd. Threshold has a market capitalization of $201.21 million and approximately $11.59 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Threshold has traded down 14.1% against the dollar. One Threshold token can currently be bought for $0.0201 or 0.00000067 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Threshold

Threshold (T) is a token. It launched on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 9,290,291,694.171759 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02023404 USD and is up 1.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 98 active market(s) with $11,058,548.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

