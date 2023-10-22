Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. Takes $1.10 Million Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. purchased a new position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth $38,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 68.5% during the first quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the first quarter worth $54,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 261.7% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. 63.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. BTIG Research upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $188.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.64.

CRWD opened at $178.76 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $165.28 and a 200-day moving average of $151.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.25 and a 12-month high of $191.99.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $731.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.44 million. As a group, research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 926 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total value of $155,549.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,476,300.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other CrowdStrike news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.01, for a total value of $925,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,656 shares in the company, valued at $4,191,586.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 926 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total value of $155,549.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,476,300.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 105,583 shares of company stock valued at $17,579,572. Corporate insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

