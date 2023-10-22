Synergy Asset Management LLC Sells 186,461 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Synergy Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 132,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186,461 shares during the quarter. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF accounts for 1.9% of Synergy Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Synergy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $7,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FTSM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the first quarter worth $210,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1,194.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 28,428 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 13.7% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the first quarter worth about $15,033,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the first quarter worth about $228,000.

FTSM stock opened at $59.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.57. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52-week low of $59.26 and a 52-week high of $59.76.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were issued a $0.247 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 29th.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

