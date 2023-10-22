Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Stock Position Increased by Synergy Asset Management LLC

Synergy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,357 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 4,104 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for approximately 2.1% of Synergy Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Synergy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $8,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bornite Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 50.0% during the first quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP now owns 30,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,719,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.2% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,928 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 563.5% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 19,844 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,721,000 after acquiring an additional 16,853 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 321 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 669 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TMO stock opened at $464.36 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $463.25 and a 12 month high of $609.85. The company has a market cap of $179.22 billion, a PE ratio of 31.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $514.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $530.86.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.43 by ($0.28). Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 13.14%. The firm had revenue of $10.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.25 EPS for the current year.

TMO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $603.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $505.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $625.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $621.13.

In other news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 14,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $7,755,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,393 shares in the company, valued at $15,066,150. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.60, for a total value of $880,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,330 shares in the company, valued at $74,512,698. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 14,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $7,755,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,066,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,700 shares of company stock worth $15,799,270 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

