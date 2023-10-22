Synergy Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Synergy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 69.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,040 shares during the quarter. Global Payments accounts for approximately 1.8% of Synergy Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Synergy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $7,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 94.3% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Global Payments during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Global Payments by 166.7% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GPN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Global Payments from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Global Payments from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $144.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Global Payments from $126.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Global Payments presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.50.

Global Payments Stock Down 1.1 %

Global Payments stock opened at $111.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $28.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $120.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.25. Global Payments Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.27 and a twelve month high of $129.70.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.19. Global Payments had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 8.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Global Payments news, CFO Joshua J. Whipple sold 37,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total value of $4,721,578.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,772 shares in the company, valued at $5,062,180.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 2,016 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.47, for a total value of $240,851.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,045 shares in the company, valued at $2,992,126.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Joshua J. Whipple sold 37,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total value of $4,721,578.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,062,180.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Further Reading

